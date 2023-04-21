The GMC Hummer EV lineup is finally expanding. When the big electric pickup debuted back in 2020, the automaker outlined its plan to lead with the Edition 1 in 2021, followed by the 3X in the fall of 2022. Things are a bit behind, but the 3X is finally on-deck for both the truck and GMC Hummer EV SUV. For now, GMC is only sharing range estimates and some equipment options.

The truck remains the choice for buyers seeking the best range, with GM estimating up to 355 miles for the 3X in standard trim. You still get a three-motor layout with an estimated 1,000 horsepower, but it doesn't include the Extreme Off-Road Package. As such, it rides on 22-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires versus 18-inchers with meatier mud-terrain rubber. It also forgoes the extra skid plates, built-in assist steps, and extra underbody cameras. You can add that package to the 3X, but the range drops to 329 miles, matching the Edition 1.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV: First Drive

29 Photos

It's the same story for the GMC Hummer EV SUV, though range estimates are slightly lower. The 3X with 22-inch wheels has an estimated 314-mile range that drops to 298 miles with the Extreme Off-Road package. If this sounds familiar, the range estimates are an exact match to the EV Edition 1 SUV with and without the off-road upgrade. It's also important to note the SUV's estimates are from the EPA, whereas truck ranges come from GM.

The 3X trim is available on the 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, it's unclear how the availability will shake out as GMC says all reservations for the Hummer are currently full. Similarly, there's no mention of when 3X trims will reach customers, nor any mention of pricing.

"GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks and the GMC Hummer EV continues to rock the establishment, setting new standards in technology, capability, and maneuverability," said GMC Hummer EV Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser. "Our unwavering goal was to develop an off-road capable supertruck right from the factory and we’re excited to show the world what 100-plus years of vehicle development2 know-how can do when applied to EV power."