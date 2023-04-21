Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The new Audi SQ5 features an overhauled face, including a new layout for the corner intakes and lower fascia. Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster and a separate infotainment screen.

Gallery: Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photos

18 Photos

BMW was apparently preparing to film with i5 M60 because the many cameras and special rig wouldn't make sense otherwise. The pictures provide a detailed look at the car.

Gallery: 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt

8 Photos

The Cupra Formentor is the brand's performance crossover. It's getting a refresh, and the biggest changes appear to be on the nose.

Gallery: Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos

18 Photos

Cupra is also working on updates to the Leon. Like the Formentor, the design tweaks are mostly in front.

Gallery: 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photos

12 Photos

Ford is in the early stages of working on a meaner version of the new Mustang. There's speculation that it might be the new GT500. It has a wider track and a more aggressive front fascia.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos

15 Photos

The new Mini Countryman will be available with electric and ICE powertrains. This one is an EV. The SE All4 is coming with a pair of electric motors with a total output of 308 hp. A 64.7 kilowatt-hour battery would provide an estimated range of 280 miles in the WLTP test.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos

17 Photos

This 911 Convertible wears a front fascia with skinny crossbars in the lower corners and a pair of sensors in the middle.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos

10 Photos

And here's how the updates look on the 911 Targa.

Gallery: Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos

12 Photos

Here's the long-wheelbase version of the VW ID. Buzz without a bit of camouflage. It's reportedly about 10.6 inches longer than the existing version.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photos