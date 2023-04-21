Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Next-Gen Audi SQ5 Spied With Final Design For The First Time

The new Audi SQ5 features an overhauled face, including a new layout for the corner intakes and lower fascia. Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster and a separate infotainment screen.

Gallery: Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photos

Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo
18 Photos
Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo Next-gen Audi SQ5 spy photo

2024 BMW i5 M60 Spied Up Close Preparing To Shoot Teaser Video

BMW was apparently preparing to film with i5 M60 because the many cameras and special rig wouldn't make sense otherwise. The pictures provide a detailed look at the car.

Gallery: 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt

2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt
8 Photos
2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt 2024 BMW i5 M60 spied at the BMW Welt

Cupra Formentor Facelift Spied Trying To Keep Updated Nose Hidden

The Cupra Formentor is the brand's performance crossover. It's getting a refresh, and the biggest changes appear to be on the nose.

Gallery: Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos

Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos
18 Photos
Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos Cupra Formentor Facelift Spy Photos

Cupra Leon Facelift Spied Testing In Wagon Flavor At The Nürburgring

Cupra is also working on updates to the Leon. Like the Formentor, the design tweaks are mostly in front.

Gallery: 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photos

2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo
12 Photos
2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo 2024 Cupra Leon Sportstourer spy photo

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Development Vehicle Spied For First Time

Ford is in the early stages of working on a meaner version of the new Mustang. There's speculation that it might be the new GT500. It has a wider track and a more aggressive front fascia.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos
15 Photos
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Mule Spy Photos

2024 Mini Countryman Exterior Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

The new Mini Countryman will be available with electric and ICE powertrains. This one is an EV. The SE All4 is coming with a pair of electric motors with a total output of 308 hp. A 64.7 kilowatt-hour battery would provide an estimated range of 280 miles in the WLTP test.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos

2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos
17 Photos
2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spied With New Front Fascia And Lights

This 911 Convertible wears a front fascia with skinny crossbars in the lower corners and a pair of sensors in the middle.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos
10 Photos
Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Targa Caught Testing At Nurburgring In New Spy Photos

And here's how the updates look on the 911 Targa.

Gallery: Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos

Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos
12 Photos
Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos Refreshed Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos

VW ID. Buzz LWB Spied Undisguised Ahead Of June US Debut

Here's the long-wheelbase version of the VW ID. Buzz without a bit of camouflage. It's reportedly about 10.6 inches longer than the existing version.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photos

VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo
18 Photos
VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photo

Sources: CarPix, Automedia, BMWBlog

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com