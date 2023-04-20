Ram is teasing a new pickup for the South American market, and the company claims that it has "unequaled power" in the class. The automaker even got input from folks in the United States when creating the upcoming truck.

The teaser doesn't let us see the whole exterior design, but from what's visible, it appears to be the small Ram from several galleries of spy photos (below). This especially makes sense because the video is clear about getting input from the truckmaker's team in the US.

Gallery: 2024 Ram 1200 spy photos

6 Photos

"It will be the perfect combination of engineering and design schools from Brazil and the United States," Antonio Filosa, President of Stellantis for South America, said, according to Motor1.com's edition in Brazil.

The video includes a glimpse at the hood where there's a "Ram Turbo" badge. That's the only hint about the powertrain range. The report from Brazil claims that a turbodiesel and a turbocharged flex-fuel engine would be available. Buyers would also be able to get a nine-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

The new truck shares the Small Wide 4x4 platform with models like the Jeep Compass, Jeep Commander, and Fiat Toro, according to our colleagues in Brazil. Tweaks to these underpinnings would reportedly make the vehicle longer than the Toro but shorter than the 1500. Production will take place at the Goiana industrial complex in Brazil.

There are no details yet about when this truck debuts. Presumably, if the teaser campaign is underway with top execs from the region, then the premiere might not be too far away.

In the US, Ram is allegedly considering whether to offer a small truck that would potentially rival the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. However, the model wouldn't necessarily be a re-badged version of a smaller, foreign-market pickup like the one that the brand is teasing for South America. It's also possible the model could be specifically for this region.