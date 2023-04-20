Maserati attended Milan Design Week in style, revealing three one-off GranTurismo creations it teased earlier this month. Two are real cars, while the third is a digital creation that plays with the GT’s new design by giving it some retro flair.

The GranTurismo One Off Ouroboros is a digital creation from designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. The design uses the new GranTurismo as a base, adding elements from past Maserati models. The coupe combines the front grille of the A6GCS Berlinetta Pininfarina, the side vents of the 3500 GT, and the covered round headlights of Maserati race cars from the 1960s like the Tipo 151.

Gallery: Maserati GranTurismo Milan Design Week One-Offs

39 Photos

The rear features a connected taillight element reminiscent of the Maserati Shamal from the 1990s. Fujiwara completed the GranTurismo’s makeover with wheels inspired by the magnesium alloy rims from Bora in the 1970s.

The second GranTurismo that Maserati revealed is called the One Off Luce, and it’s based on the all-electric Folgore. The car “is a statement of innovation and sustainability,” with its chromatic exterior hiding an interior that uses blue Econyl material throughout the cabin, a regenerated nylon yarn.

The Folgore sports three electric motors that produce 750 hp and 995 lb-ft of torque. While the car features two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front, the GT can discharge 100 percent of the power through the rear axle. Maserati claims the electric coupe can reach 62 mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph.

Maserati hand-painted the GranTurismo One Off Prisma in 14 different chromatic colors and the names of various Maserati cars with more than 8,500 letters. Twelve colors come from hues used on the most popular GranTurismo models from the past. The other two “look ahead to the future,” according to the company.

Underneath the Prisma’s hood lies the brand’s Nettuno V6 engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter unit that produces 550 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in the top Trofeo spec. The engine makes a more modest 489 hp and 489 lb-ft of torque in the Modena.