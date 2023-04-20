Major car shows are few and far between these days, but China remains a booming market, and Auto Shanghai is a great opportunity for automakers to show off their latest products. Lamborghini is attending the event to exhibit its long-awaited Aventador replacement – the Revuleto. The V12 plug-in hybrid supercar is joined by the Urus Performante and Huracan Tecnica, plus an Urus S is showcased in a dedicated Ad Personam room for bespoke builds.

Much like in all official images, the Revuelto is painted in a striking orange shade. If that's not your cup of tea, the configurator is already up and running and has no fewer than seven groups of colors. The electrified machine from Sant'Agata Bolognese with 1,001 horsepower is celebrating its Asia Pacific debut in Shanghai. It's worth noting China represents Lamborghini's second-largest single market, so it makes sense to have the "High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV)" at the show.

Lamborghini Revuelto at Auto Shanghai 2023

Revuelto represents the beginning of a new phase for the raging bull since it will be followed by a couple more hybrids. Lamborghini has already confirmed a Urus PHEV for 2024 when the Huracan successor will also be revealed with an electrified powertrain. Around 2028, the portfolio will grow to include a fourth vehicle, a fully electric 2+2 grand tourer.

In the meantime, we're expecting the Revuelto to follow the same strategy Lamborghini had for the long-running Aventador by spawning multiple derivatives. A roadster seems like an educated guess, and it probably won’t take too long before the Italian exotic marque will diversify the supercar's family.

In a previous interview, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the new supercar will live to see the year 2030, despite increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Hybridizing the V12 will make that possible, and it'll be the same story with the Huracan's replacement thanks to its hybrid powertrain. As for the Urus, the super SUV's second generation will be an EV.