The Fast X is expected to air around the middle of May as the tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga. There’s a new trailer for the movie following the early four-minute video from February and, again, there’s a lot to be seen. In addition to fast cars – something we all expect to see in an F&F movie – there are a few memorable explosions and returning cast members.

The tenth installment of the franchise is directed by Louis Leterrier, while former director Justin Lin is among the producers together with Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Some of the returning actors we see in this new trailer include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. There are many new actors filming for Fast X - Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and legendary Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s mother.

What else is worth mentioning? Well, for starters, the impressive number of explosions, including a giant one blowing up half of Vatican City. Vintage muscle cars, modern European and Asian performance machines, and, of course, a vast amount Dodges can be also seen in the footage.

And the story behind the movie? In short, Dominic Toretto is chased by Jason Momoa playing Dante, who wants to destroy Dom’s family “piece by piece.” Why? Because Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, the bad guy from Fast Five who died at the hands of Toretto and company. Dante witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. From Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica – Dom and his family are never in a safe place.

The day Fast X will air has also finally been confirmed. This new trailer tells us “the end of the road begins May 19,” also suggesting there’s one more movie still to go.