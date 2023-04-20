Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) has announced an extension of its partnership with ZeroLight, a 3D product visualization platform. This time, the collaboration gives birth to an industry-first, real-time cinematic configurator for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEV).

With this new visualization platform, customers can configure their ideal Outlander PHEV on the move as the vehicle travels through a photorealistic mountain pass, changing exterior colors and trim levels, and adding or removing accessories. The digital experience is streamed in real-time from the cloud, ensuring that it is universally accessible and consistently performs on any device.

During phase one of the MMNA-ZeroLight partnership for the outgoing 2022 Outlander last year, the interactive real-time 3D experience allowed customers to explore the Outlander in five stunning virtual environments. Mitsubishi touts success with this strategy, with demand for reservations exceeding expectations even within the first 24 hours of debut.

For the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, the partnership proceeds to phase two, which allows customers to experience a real-time cinematic configurator. Once the preferred specification has been achieved, customers can access a personalized interactive microsite that features automatically generated images and videos of their chosen vehicle, ready to be shared on social media.

"Our goal is to elevate the customer experience with every interaction a consumer has with the brand. Enhancing that experience through digital innovation is both a competitive advantage and a customer benefit," said Kim Ito, MMNA V.P., Marketing. "Through our ongoing partnership with ZeroLight, we can now offer a smarter, more compelling, and connected way for consumers to shop and purchase Mitsubishi vehicles. It dovetails nicely with our existing ClickShop digital showroom experience and is the latest evidence of our drive to lead the industry through advanced technology."

According to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, MMNA is poised to become a global leader in utilizing innovative digital tools for sales and marketing. The recent integration of MMNA's Customer Experience (CX) team into the marketing department is expected to further enhance the company's prospects for success.