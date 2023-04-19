The Lexus RZ Outdoor concept debuts at Auto Shanghai as a more rugged take on the brand's electric SUV. While just a one-off, the company wants it to show what's possible when modifying the model for off-road adventures.

The Outdoor Concept starts with a Lexus RZ450e. The model wears lots of additional lighting, including a bar in the lower fascia, KC lamps on the outer edges of the nose, and an LED strip above the windshield. The hood and hatchback have a gloss-black finish. Most of the body is a sandy beige color that Lexus calls Regolith, and the lower portion is satin black. The rear has a bike carrier.

Gallery: Lexus RZ Outdoor Concept

4 Photos

The Outdoor Concept rides on eight-spoke black wheels with chunky 265/60R18 BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. Lexus also notes that the ride height has a 0.79-inch (20-millimeter) lift.

A few elements are less obvious. There are custom skid plates underneath the front and rear. The window moldings are black stainless steel.

The RZ450e has two electric motors making a total output of 308 horsepower and 321 pound-feet of torque. This lets it reach 60 miles per hour in 5.0 seconds. The top speed has an electronic limit of 99 miles per hour.

The Lexus has a 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides a maximum 220-mile range. This distance falls to 196 miles with the available 20-inch wheels. The system can DC fast-charge at 150 kilowatts. The AC charger for plugging in at home is 6.6 kW.

In the United States, the 2023 RZ450e starts at $59,650 after the destination fee. The nicer Luxury trim takes the price to $65,150. If you want every option and accessory for the EV, then the cost tops out at $72,209.

Lexus already showed off the opposite of the Outdoor Concept by premiering the RZ Sport Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Its body had fender flares, revised bumpers, and a carbon-fiber spoiler. The suspension was 1.37 inches (35 millimeters) lower than stock. Instead of the standard 107-hp (80-kW) electric motor at the rear, this one received a 201-hp (150-kW) unit.