You know a car's official reveal is inching closer when the automaker decides to remove most of the disguise from its prototypes. Not one but two test vehicles were spotted waiting at a red light while wearing minimal camo. The short spy video is a good opportunity to see the 2024 Mercedes E-Class with different designs for the front grille and faux exhaust tips. We also observe the pop-out door handles inherited from the flagship S-Class.

Much like the archrival BMW 5 Series won't be rocking the boat in terms of design when the next-gen model debuts in a few weeks, the revamped E-Class will also play it safe. As with the previous-generation sedans carrying the three-pointed star, we're fairly certain Mercedes will be criticized again for largely sharing the design between the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class. The similarities will continue inside the cars as all have screen-heavy cabins.

2024 Mercedes E-Class interior

20 Photos

Speaking of which, the German luxury brand has already unveiled the MBUX Superscreen with three displays in the dashboard, on top of which sits a selfie camera. The general layout echoes that of the fully electric EQE, with some subtle changes such as the reshaped air vents and moving the few available buttons below the center screen. Other known details include a 17-speaker Burmester surround sound system and a new Active Ambient Lighting function that changes the light pattern depending on the music's rhythm.

Power will be provided by an assortment of four- and six-cylinder engines, some mild hybrids, and others part of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Reports state the AMG E63 will lose its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in favor of a straight-six working with an electric motor. It is believed the peeps from Affalterbach are targeting over 700 horsepower and a colossal 884 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) of torque. It'll need the extra punch since switching to a PHEV setup will bring a weight increase.

The standard E-Class will premiere next Tuesday but the AMGs are unlikely to arrive until near the end of the year, possibly only the E53 variant. The range-topping E63 might arrive later in 2024 when its wagon derivative will have to face new competition since BMW is bringing back the M5 Touring.