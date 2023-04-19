Of all cars debuting at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China this week, the Cannon CyberP!ckup 6x6 has to be the most spectacular. It's not a car per se, but rather a three-axle monster developed by Great Wall Motors in partnership with local automaker Chaojing Motors. The bonkers pickup with its massive ground clearance to tackle any terrain rides on a sextuplet of 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Cooper Discoverer AT3 off-road tires.

It's based on the Shanhai Cannon but with a third axle and a heavy-duty suspension with nitrogen shock absorbers along with no fewer than five electronically controlled differential locks. The gargantuan truck has been developed to accommodate not only gasoline and plug-in hybrid drivetrains but also a hydrogen fuel cell setup and serve as a battery-powered EV as well.

China's rather unexpected answer to the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 in PHEV guise uses a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 in combination with an electric motor to deliver a total output of 510 hp (380 kW) and 552 lb-ft (750 Nm). In the case of the PHEV, the undisclosed battery pack is expected to provide 31 miles (50 kilometers) of electric range.

The styling isn't what we'd call entirely original since we're getting hints of Toyota Tundra and Ram 1500 to create a tough-looking truck. Noteworthy features of the dual-cab pickup include the aluminum winch, a pair of recovery hooks, bulging fenders, and a 60:40-split tailgate.

It may look like something we typically see at a car show and never again after that, but there have been spy shots of camouflaged prototypes. Chinese car news outlets have reported the 6x6 beast is going into production. In addition, Australian magazine CarExpert reports the super truck has already been homologated in the People's Republic, with a jacked-up 4x4 derivative also planned.