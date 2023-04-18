In case you haven't heard, an all-new Toyota Tacoma is coming soon. But of course you've heard – it's arguably one of the most anticipated new truck debuts slated for this year. And now, we're one step closer with a new pair of teaser images glimpsing the truck in TRD Pro trim.

This isn't the first time Toyota has teased its flagship off-road Taco, but this time we see more than a branded tailgate. Taking to social media, we're shown a black wheel that looks very much like the style available on the current TRD Pro. As expected, it wears a grippy all-terrain tire but behind the wheel is a disc brake. Believe it or not, the current Tacoma still features drum brakes for the rear wheels, even on the TRD Pro model. And unless Toyota is planning to put door handles at the very front of the door, we are indeed looking at the back wheel here.

But wait, there's more.

A second teaser image takes us to the front of the truck for a look at the suspension. Amid the axle shaft and tie-rod, we're clearly shown the Tacoma's Fox QS3 shocks. In the general off-roading world, QS3 shocks are adjustable with multiple settings but details on these specific shocks aren't available yet. They have TRD Pro branding, so it's safe to assume there will be Toyota-specific engineering at play to make the most of the new Tacoma's capabilities.

And there are some significant changes for the next-gen model. We know a hybrid powertrain is coming, as confirmed by a previous teaser. In fact, that teaser confirmed it for the TRD Pro specifically, showing an I-Force Max badge on the tailgate. Details of the powertrain remain a mystery, but it's likely to be a version of the twin-turbo V6 hybrid used in the larger Tundra. In that application, it makes 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, though power would likely be reduced for the smaller Tacoma.

There's also the Tacoma Trailhunter, a new trim level confirmed in a previous teaser that will emphasize overlanding adventures. Whether it will slot above or below the TRD Pro remains to be seen. And of course, leaked images from Brazil in January revealed the exterior design, though small changes for the US market are certainly possible.

We expect the 2024 Toyota Tacoma to debut soon, possibly in just a few weeks.