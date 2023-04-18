The Ford RS200 is a homologation special for Group B rallying in the 1980s. The one in this video is even more special because it's one of just 20 examples of the S model. Let's watch Ammo NYC give the rare machine a deep cleaning.

Compared to cars in previous videos, Ammo NYC has a decent starting place with this RS200. There are paint swirls and some dust in the cabin. However, there are no worries about finding a rat's nest or other vermin hiding in the vehicle.

Gallery: 1986 Ford RS200

43 Photos

The cleaning process starts with a simple wash to establish what specific attention this car needs. The RS200 has a composite body, which means Ammo NYC's gauge can't check the paint depth. This makes polishing the exterior more difficult to keep from damaging the color.

The interior looks pretty good at first until Ammo NYC starts really cleaning things. The sweat from previous occupants is deep into both seats and on the driver's side door panel. The steam washing process causes the cabin to stink of body odor until the work is done.

In the end, Ammo NYC brings the black paint back to a mirror finish. The owner is very happy with the result.

The standard RS200 packs a mid-mounted turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder making 247 horsepower and 207 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque. A five-speed manual sent the output to an all-wheel-drive system. Production ran from 1984 to 1986.

The S model boosts the engine output to 350 hp and has a revised body with additional intakes. The company Tickford upholstered the interior, according to an RM Sotheby's auction listing.

Ford entered the RS200 in the World Rally Championship in 1986. However, several fatal crashes during that year's events made this the final season for the Group B class. The RS200's best finish in the WRC was third place in the 1986 Swedish Rally.

