The Formentor debuted in 2020 as the first dedicated model for the Cupra brand. Now, the company is working on a refresh for it. These spy shots catch one on the Nürburgring and the streets around the track.

The front of this development vehicle wears the bulk of the camouflage. The covering hides the tweaks to the lower fascia. The current one has a complex shape. There are still air curtains on the outer edges.

The headlights appear to be the same size. However, the graphics inside of them are different. The running lamps now appear to have vertical elements, rather than the current triangular illumination.

The hood seems to have a smoother shape than the existing Formentor. However, the camouflage might be hiding the creases.

There are no changes to the model's flanks. At the back, there's just a square piece of camouflage. Its only purpose appears to be for hiding the Cupra badge and name on the tail.

You can look through the windows for a peek at the interior. There doesn't appear to be any camouflage in there. The existing, tablet-style infotainment display. No big changes are visible, but there might be some software updates to add features.

The existing powertrain choices include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 306 horsepower. A plug-in hybrid includes a turbocharged 1.4-liter and has a total output of 241 hp. There's no info available yet about whether Cupra would make any changes to these offerings.

It's not clear when the updated Formentor might arrive. The existing model is not very old, so the company doesn't need to be in a hurry to replace it.

Last year, the Formentor was Cupra's best-selling product with sales of around 97,600 examples. This was around 63.8 percent of the brand's volume.

A recent report suggests that the Cupra brand might expand to the United States. It's allegedly analyzing the market and getting the potential customers' opinions on the marque's products.