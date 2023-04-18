Toyota has unveiled two new BEV concept vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023 under the bZ series.

Called the bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace, the two studies are more than just design concepts. Toyota says they will enter production in China in 2024 as part of the 10 BEV models that the automaker plans to release by 2026.

The bZ Sport Crossover adopts an SUV-coupe body style with distinctive bZ series design cues. It resembles the Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept, but it appears to be larger in size. Toyota says the vehicle has been designed with functions to provide a personal space for the younger customers, or Generation Z.

The bZ Sport Crossover also features intelligent functions that will continue to evolve after purchase – presumably via over-the-air software updates – including systems such as driver assistance and automatic parking.

The model is being jointly developed by BYD Toyota EV Technology (a joint venture between BYD and Toyota) FAW Toyota Motor, and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing China (TMEC). The production version of the Toyota bZ Sport Crossover is planned to be produced and sold by FAW Toyota Motor in China.

Moving on to the bZ FlexSpace Concept, it previews a family-oriented electric SUV with a focus on utility. Toyota says the concept of this model is "Cozy Home," offering a space that families can use safely and comfortably.

The BEV concept is said to offer a large cabin space, ease of use, advanced safety, a reliable driving range, and various intelligent functions. The production model will target families first and foremost.

The bZ FlexSpace Concept is being jointly developed by Toyota, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), GAC Toyota Motor, and TMEC. The plan is for the electric SUV to be produced and sold by GAC Toyota Motor.

While the two vehicles look pretty much production-ready seen from the outside, their interiors with minimalist dashboards, big central screens and yoke-like steering wheels appear a bit too futuristic for production. We may see some changes when it comes to the interior design when the two BEVs enter production next year.

Toyota did not reveal any details regarding the powertrain of either concept. It didn't say whether these models will be exclusive to China or will be offered in other markets as well.