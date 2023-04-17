The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 departs from using the V8 engine. However, aftermarket specialist Manhart hasn’t forgotten about it. The tuner has given the W205 C63 S a modest performance upgrade pack, turning it into the subtly menacing CR 600.

The W205 AMG C63 is no slouch, with the automaker’s M177 twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine hiding under the hood. The engine makes 510 horsepower and 519 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque in its stock configuration. However, Manhart manages to squeeze out more than 100 extra horsepower even though it has created more potent versions of the hot C63.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG C63 Manhart CR 600

20 Photos

The tuner added its turbo performance kit, including turbocharger and intercooler upgrades. Manhart also remapped the ECU. The company produced 623 hp and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque from the tuned V8. It also upgraded the nine-speed automatic transmission with new software to help it play well with the more powerful engine.

Manhart even restrained itself with the design. The sedan does without the usual trim and décor, with the vehicle adopting an all-black look. This includes the Panamericana grille but not Manhart’s 20-inch Concave One rims with the polished diamond finish. Michelin rubber wraps around them.

Manhart didn’t upgrade the brakes, leaving AMG’s system in place. However, it did add Manhart lettering to calipers, and customers can make individual upgrades upon request, including changes to the interior. The tuner altered the suspension by installing its height-adjustable coil spring set by H&R. Manhart offers two exhaust systems – one without catalytic converters and one with.

The new AMG C63 has dropped the coveted V8 engine and added electrification, but that hasn’t cost it any power. The new C63 is a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine at its heart. In total, the PHEV makes 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque, making it much more powerful than the model it replaces, and gives companies like Manhart a great base to crank out even more absurd performance numbers.