The Porsche 918 Spyder had a production run from 2013 to 2015, and the brand appropriately made a total of 918 of them in that time. As of this story's publication, it's still the automaker's last hypercar. The vehicle is aging gracefully and has impressive performance, even by modern standards. Watch this one do a half-mile, high-speed run.

This 918 Spyder seems to have the stock output of 875 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque. However, the specs at the beginning of the video are 887 hp, which is the figure in metric horsepower, and 914 lb-ft, which seems to be a typo.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 that comes RS Spyder LMP2 race car. It also has two electric motors and a 6.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The 918 Spyder has a blistering pace off the line. The acceleration doesn't seem to let up, and the car is still speeding up when it reaches the half-mile mark. It manages to reach 172.658 miles per hour (277.867 kilometers per hour).

This run took place at about 9:22 AM local time. The temperature was 43 degrees Fahrenheit, and there was a 15-mile-per-hour wind from the north. The asphalt surface temperature was 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recent reports suggest that Porsche is starting to consider a future successor to the 918 Spyder. The model is still several years away, though. The automaker believes the vehicle would use its new generation of batteries. There's no info yet on whether the car would be an EV or another hybrid.

Porsche is rapidly preparing to launch a bunch of EVs. The Macan EV is coming first in 2024. Then, the electric replacements for the 718 Boxster and Cayman arrive in 2025. The Cayenne EV is also on the horizon, and the automaker is working on a three-row SUV under the codename K1. The 911 isn't making the transition until the 2030s.