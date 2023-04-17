It was only a couple of months ago when Mercedes-Maybach introduced its first plug-in hybrid as the S580e sedan and now the company with the double M logo is taking the wraps off its first EV. The world premiere is taking place just a day before Auto Shanghai 2023 starts, which goes to show how important the Chinese market has become in recent decades. The silent luxobarge will follow a namesake concept from 2021, but without looking as sleek.

As shown below, a barely camouflaged prototype was seen last month flaunting a hood ornament while hiding the fancy badge on the rear pillar. It appeared to have the same wheelbase as the Benz-branded model, unlike the Maybach S-Class with its extra-long wheelbase compared to the S-Class LWB. As evidenced in spy shots, the subsequent production version sadly won't look nearly as interesting as the concept from IAA Frankfurt 2021.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV spy photos

13 Photos

It will stay true to the Maybach formula by making small changes over the equivalent Benz model, such as the distinctive grille design with vertical slats and two-tone paint jobs. The biggest changes will occur inside the cabin where Mercedes will use its finest leather and a pair of highly adjustable rear seats with ample legroom. Goodies should vary from a fridge and champagne flutes to massaging and ventilated seats.

A Maybach-specific Hyperscreen is likely on the agenda, complete with screens for all passengers. Wood and metallic accents along with other exclusive trim pieces are also expected to justify what will certainly be a premium over the Mercedes-branded EQS SUV. It remains to be seen whether the extra content will come along with changes to the dual-motor setup. As a refresher, the Benz EQS 580 SUV has 536 hp and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm) of torque.

As far as pricing is concerned, it’s likely going to cost well over $150,000 considering the Mercedes version kicks off at $125,950 MSRP. Fully loaded, it might even get close to the $200,000 threshold.

The livestream starts at 8 AM EDT / 12 PM GMT.