Mini’s lineup currently consists of a few different models and the range is about to be expanded with the next-generation products that are currently under development. The three-door hatchback remains the brand’s core vehicle, however, and the automaker now celebrates the production of the one-millionth example from the current generation of the Mini 3-door, which rolled off the assembly lines at Mini’s Oxford plant in the year the factory celebrates its 110th anniversary.

The three-door vehicle that is still available at Mini’s showrooms was launched in 2014 as a completely redesigned new generation of the model. It brought a higher quality of the interior materials, new and more efficient engines, and for the first time – an all-electric variant, which was launched later during the model’s lifecycle. The one millionth Mini 3-door from this generation is а battery-powered Cooper SE.

Gallery: One millionth Mini 3-door

4 Photos

The anniversary vehicle will be delivered to a customer in Canada finished in British Racing Green paint. Speaking of the electric Cooper SE, the locally emission-free vehicle was by far Mini’s most popular model last year with 43,744 units sold around the globe. The EV hatch accounted for almost a quarter of the company’s combined sales, which is a rather impressive result, considering the Cooper SE was only launched in 2020.

It’s worth pointing out that Mini is currently working on a brand new generation of the 3-door. In fact, just recently, the exterior of the model was unveiled completely after the manufacturer decided to release official photos that show the car “a bit more favorably than what the spy shots depict.”

The good news is that the hatchback retains its quirky and funky look with new cool design features seen all around the body. A fully electric model will continue to be part of the lineup, expected to be offered in two trims – a base model with a 40-kWh battery pack and an updated SE grade with a 52-kWh battery.