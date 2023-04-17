It was back in March 2018 when Volkswagen signaled its ambition toward coming out with a large electric sedan by unveiling the ID. Vizzion concept. Fast forward a little over five years later, and the subsequent production version is almost here. Later today, the wraps are finally going to come off the ID.7, the sixth EV of the ID series after the ID.3 through ID.6 models and the ID. Buzz. Side note – an Atlas-sized ID.8 large SUV is planned.

Riding on the same MEB platform as the rest of the ID models, the ID.7 we tested in prototype form had a rear-wheel-drive layout. Its electric motor mounted at the back had 282 horsepower and 402 pound-feet (545 Newton-meters) of torque and got its necessary juice from an 82-kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 77 kWh. Helped by a low drag coefficient of 0.23, the zero-emission sedan should realistically cover roughly 300 miles on a single charge. As always, the official range figure will vary from one test cycle to the other.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Prototype: First Drive

As far as size is concerned, the prototype stretched at a generous 195.3 inches long and 73.3 inches wide, with a wheelbase of 116.8 inches. The cabin will have plenty of space for five people and their luggage courtesy of a cargo area measuring 18.7 cubic feet. Adaptive dampers should provide a silky-smooth ride while the steering has been tuned for "electric business class," according to VW. The slippery body will pay dividends not just in terms of efficiency, but also to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels.

Another important detail shared by VW ahead of the ID.7's world premiere pertains to the larger 91.0-kWh battery (86.0-kWh gross) that won't be offered in the US. We also know there will be four driving modes to choose from: Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual. A one-pedal driving mode is not planned for the electric saloon.

It remains to be seen whether VW will follow up on the ID.7 with an equivalent wagon version molded after the 2019 ID. Space Vizzion concept. In the meantime, BMW will be launching an i5 Touring next year in the rarified electric wagon segment.

The livestream starts at 8 AM EDT / 12 PM GMT.