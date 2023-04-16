With the new-generation Colorado up and about since last year, Chevrolet is launching a follow-up to the Colorado ZR2 Bison launched in 2019. It's expected to take after its predecessor this year, and this up-close video gives us a closer look at the upcoming off-road-ready midsize truck.

As speculated during its first sighting last month, the Colorado ZR2 Bison appears to be wearing taller 35-inch tires than the previous version's 31-inch set. TFLnow chanced upon a prototype tester to get a closer look and confirmed that observation. The prototype was wearing Goodyear Wrangler Territories tires 315/70R17 tires, which, with careful mathematics involved, should measure 35 inches in diameter.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

9 Photos

TFLnow was also able to look underneath the truck, showing leaf springs but with special shock absorbers installed along with dual lockers. Hiding under the camo wraps, however, are the extra body protection expected from the hardcore off-roader. Guess we'll see more of that later at the truck's launch.

The up-close video above also takes a peek into the cabin and bed of the truck. The folks noticed that the Bison has a different mount on the Colorado and the bed has new design details.

The third-generation Chevy Colorado was introduced with a sole engine choice, namely a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine. Despite this, the manufacturer presents three variations of the engine, with the least powerful producing 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Notably, the ZR2 model from Chevy employs a more robust engine, generating 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, which is also anticipated to power the new ZR2 Bison. It's worth mentioning that the only transmission option available for the Colorado is an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Earlier this month, Chevy introduced the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison models as the latest additions to the automaker's off-road-focused offerings. They will go into production this summer. The ZR2 features Multimatic DSSV dampers, a unique Off-Road driving mode, and a 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tire set. The Bison version has additional features such as stamped steel front and rear bumpers with integrated recovery points and extra skid plates for protection.

The smaller 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison is expected to be revealed this year.