Here at Motor1, we've seen all sorts of drag races. We've witnessed the slowest ones that were still fun, and the fast types that were predictable. So when we saw a drag race between the Audi RS6-R Avant super wagon, we were elated. However, we didn't expect what was coming.

In this drag race video uploaded by Varryx on YouTube, the Audi RS6-R Avant was seen making errors before the races had even started. In one instance, the wagon jumped the start at first count, prompting the marshall to reposition the vehicles. In total, the RS6-R Avant's driver committed four launch errors, but the last one was the most crucial of them all.

In a matchup versus a Maserati MC20 supercar, the RS6-R Avant jumped the start again. He was told to reverse back into position. However, the driver forgot to get off the reverse gear for the race restart, which made the car lunge backward instead.

Unfortunately, there was a spectator behind the RS6-R Avant who was excited to record the all-powerful estate sprint to a quarter mile at a dangerously close position. It appears that the person was hit by the 730-horsepower vehicle, though the video stated that no one was seriously hurt by that crucial and potentially serious launch blunder.

The Audi RS6-R Avant was tuned by Kempten-based aftermarket specialists ABT. The super wagon features a new body kit made from carbon fiber that includes a spoiler lip at the front, a redesigned diffuser at the back, fender inserts, and side skirt attachments, as well as ABT's 22-inch alloy wheels.

But more importantly, the RS6-R Avant is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that churns out 730 hp and 679 pound-feet (920 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing it to reach 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds. Only 125 RS6 Avant units were converted by ABT to the RS6-R specification.