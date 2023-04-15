The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was recently spotted testing on and around the Nurburgring. A spy video recorded during the Industrie-Pool provides a close-up look at the sedan's details, which are still under wraps.

While Mercedes-Benz has already teased the next-generation model earlier this month, much of the design details are still concealed at this point. The LED daytime running lights above double as turn signals, while the headlights appear to wrap around the corners. The front grille and badge are disguised, but we can expect air inlets on the lower bumper. The prototype above is also seen wearing a generic set of black alloys.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class new spy photos

Only a few character lines are visible through the wraps, though the sedan's proportions are clear. The vehicle has a short rear deck and most of the taillight elements are hidden.

Mercedes has already given us a peek at the W214's opulent interior, featuring a dashboard filled with screens that will be recognizable to many. The design of the cabin is heavily influenced by that of the EQE, particularly the version without the optional MBUX Hyperscreen.

The E-Class will be electrified in some form, according to Mercedes, setting new standards in efficiency and enabling locally emission-free driving. Powertrain details are also scarce, but a plug-in hybrid was spotted early in the spy video above. Non-electrified models were also seen doing hot laps at the Nurburgring.

Mild-hybrid turbocharged gas and diesel versions are also expected in the lineup, while the top-spec AMG variants are likely to feature electrically assisted, turbocharged four-pot powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz plans to reveal the redesigned E-Class on April 25. The teaser image released by the automaker previews a familiar-looking design, but there are distinct differences.

While Mercedes plans to reveal the new E-Class soon, it's unclear how much of the vehicle will be shown. The automaker is developing the next-generation E-Class Estate and high-riding All-Terrain body style, which could debut after April 25. Hopped-up AMG variants may not be revealed until late 2023 or early 2024.