Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a bespoke, one-of-one Ghost that celebrates Manchester, the birthplace of the marque's two founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce. Additionally, the city of Manchester has been an important location for Rolls-Royce since 1904, when the marque's founders met at the Midland Hotel in the city, and this bespoke commission is a tribute to that history.

The one-off Rolls-Royce Ghost is a result of a collaboration between the Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, and the Rolls-Royce Manchester dealer partners.

Gallery: One-Off Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost

8 Photos

The Manchester Ghost has been designed by a team over a period of two years. The exterior of the car is given a bespoke motif inspired by the Manchester Bee, one of the city's most well-known symbols. The bee symbolizes Mancunians' strong work ethic, and the car's C-pillar features a Turchese motif inspired by the bee. The Manchester Bee is also embroidered on the front and rear seat inserts. The car's traditional silver exterior is accented with a coachline in Turchese, pinstripe wheel center caps in the same hue, and brake calipers in a matching shade.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Manchester Ghost features several bespoke elements that celebrate the city's rich history. The illuminated fascia, with 10,000 laser-etched dots, depicts an ethereal view of Manchester from above, with the largest dot representing the location of the Midland Hotel. This fascia references the title of the poem "This is the Place" by Tony Walsh, a tribute to the city of Manchester.

The rear seat center features embroidery of landmark locations in Manchester, while the Rolls-Royce headliner depicts a Graphene lattice-inspired pattern in reference to the discovery of Graphene, a material pioneered by the University of Manchester.

The illuminated treadplates celebrate Manchester's reputation as a pioneer in the field of technology. The abbreviated name for the city, MCR (inscribed in Binary), references "The Manchester Baby," the world’s first stored programmed electronic digital computer.