Back in 2019, Peugeot announced its return to the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the new Hypercar category. The French automaker unveiled the 9X8 as the successor to the 905 and 908 with a hybrid powertrain and a peak output of 939 horsepower. Naturally, a road-legal version isn’t even being considered but there’s now an affordable way to own the Le Mans race car.

Peugeot has teamed up with Lego to create the 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar as part of the Lego Technic series. It is a detailed 1:10 copy of the original race car with a precise replica of the machine’s hybrid powertrain and seven-speed transmission. Other notable features include exterior components that glow in the dark, a fully working suspension, and a V6 engine.

Gallery: Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic

5 Photos

The 1,775-piece Lego Technic car is over 5 inches (13 centimeters) high, 9 in (22 cm) wide, and 19.5 in (50 cm) long. It doesn’t come cheap with a price of $199.99 but that’s surely at least several hundred times more affordable than the actual race car.

“Our technical cooperation with the Lego Group started in January 2022, five months before the Peugeot 9X8 reveal. It took one year to fully develop the project with the technical and design teams, allowing us to directly transpose the technical details of the 9X8 to the Lego Technic model. It was very important for both brands to create a model that is as realistic as possible,” Olivier Jansonnie, Peugeot Sport’s technical director, shines more light on the development process.

The Lego Technic race car was unveiled during the FIA World European Championship race in Portugal last month where the real-life machine hit the track as part of Peugeot’s preparations for the brand’s return to Le Mans on June 10 and 11 this year. The Lego Technic scale model will be available for orders via Lego Stores and Peugeot’s own dealership network from May 1 this year.