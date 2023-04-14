Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi Q7 Spied Preparing For Its Second Refresh This Generation

The Audi Q7 has a second refresh for the existing generation on the way. The automaker is rapidly transitioning to EVs, so it makes more financial sense to update the current SUV, rather than developing an all-new one.

Bentley Flying Spur Spied Possibly Testing V8 PHEV Engine From Porsche

Bentley is preparing an updated hybrid powertrain for the Flying Spur. It would allegedly adopt a V8 with plug-in capability.

Lotus Electric Sedan Spied Hiding Eletre-Inspired Design In New Photos

Lotus continues its move into EVs by developing this sedan that goes by the codename Type 133.

Refreshed Porsche 911 Cabrio Spied Back At Its Nurburgring Habitat

Porsche continues to work on its refresh for the 911 range. In this case, the convertible gets some development time at the Nürburgring.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Spied With Less Camo Than Ever Before

This GLC 63 Coupe wears barely any camouflage. There's just a small amount of wrap concealing the tips of the nose and tail.

New Nissan Juke Prototype Possibly Spied Under Heavy Camouflage

From a vehicle with nearly no camo to one with a whole lot. We think this might be a new Nissan Juke, but it's hard to tell.

2024 Nissan Rogue Refresh Spied In Public For The First Time

The updated Nissan Rogue features small revisions to the nose and tail.

Renault Austral Coupe Spy Photos Could Preview Avantime's Return

This Renault Austral Coupe would allegedly revive the Avantime name. The vehicle features extra panels for concealing the final design.

Renault Captur Spy Shots Show Crossover Hiding New Front-End Design

The updated Renault Captur features revisions to the headlights, front bumper, and daytime running lights.

Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Swaps Disguise For Camo In New Spy Photos

The updated VW T-Cross has changes like a revised lower fascia and a slightly bigger grille.

