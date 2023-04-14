Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi Q7 has a second refresh for the existing generation on the way. The automaker is rapidly transitioning to EVs, so it makes more financial sense to update the current SUV, rather than developing an all-new one.

Bentley is preparing an updated hybrid powertrain for the Flying Spur. It would allegedly adopt a V8 with plug-in capability.

Lotus continues its move into EVs by developing this sedan that goes by the codename Type 133.

Porsche continues to work on its refresh for the 911 range. In this case, the convertible gets some development time at the Nürburgring.

This GLC 63 Coupe wears barely any camouflage. There's just a small amount of wrap concealing the tips of the nose and tail.

From a vehicle with nearly no camo to one with a whole lot. We think this might be a new Nissan Juke, but it's hard to tell.

The updated Nissan Rogue features small revisions to the nose and tail.

This Renault Austral Coupe would allegedly revive the Avantime name. The vehicle features extra panels for concealing the final design.

The updated Renault Captur features revisions to the headlights, front bumper, and daytime running lights.

The updated VW T-Cross has changes like a revised lower fascia and a slightly bigger grille.

