The entry-level crossover for Volkswagen in markets outside North America is the T-Cross. Introduced in 2018, the small people mover is ready for a mid-cycle refresh and this test vehicle was caught on camera in Brazil.

It's the second time we've seen a facelifted T-Cross in public, but this is the first time we've caught one in standard camouflage. VW is fond of using stickers on exterior panels that mimic current designs, but with a tight camo wrap front and rear, we can better identify changes to structures. As such, we can see the outline of the redesigned front fascia with a larger lower intake. We can also see new lights tucked into the corner vents, and the grille is ever-so-slightly bigger.

Gallery: Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Camo-Wrap Spy Photos

14 Photos

At the back, the tight camo wrap shows design changes to the lower fascia, specifically with the corners. We can't see the same irregular rectangle shapes featured on the current model, but there are indentations in the camo wrap in those areas. The taillights will also feature a new design, both in terms of internal structure and outside shape. They should look similar to the current T-Cross, but we expect the lenses to be a touch smaller overall.

Our spy sources haven't heard anything yet regarding changes to the interior. We believe updates inside the cabin will be relegated to small trim variations and new tech features, if anything at all. Though we've not had a clear look inside test vehicles, spy photos from a distance haven't shown any obvious covers sitting atop the dash. That's typically a sign that there isn't anything worth hiding.

Similarly, there's been no word on what might be happening under the skin. The T-Cross uses the MQB A0 platform shared with the Polo; it presently offers a selection of small four-cylinder engines running gasoline, a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-pot, and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel. Front-wheel drive is the only choice, with power getting there through a range of manual or automatic transmissions.

Expect an official T-Cross debut for Europe later this year as a 2024 model.