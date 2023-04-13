A full-scale Kia EV6 model consisting of 350,000 Lego bricks is part of the automaker's display at this year's Milan Design Week. The company calls the sculpture Brick to the Future.

The Italian business BrickVision did the actual build, and the full-sized EV6 took more than 800 hours over the course of four months to construct. The constructors even came up with functional lighting for the model. The promo video above shows a time-lapse glimpse of the creation.

Gallery: Kia EV6 Model From 350,000 Lego bricks

13 Photos

The Lego EV6 will be on display at Milan Design Week starting April 17. After that, the model will be at the Kia Energy House in Rome.

In the United States, Kia delivered just 988 units of the EV6 in March 2023, which was down roughly 69 percent from 3,156 examples from the same month in 2022. For the first three months of this year, the company has moved 3,392 EV6s, versus 5,281 in this period last year.

The 2023 EV6 is available in three trim levels: Wind, GT-Line, and GT. The two lower grades are available with either a 225-horsepower rear-drive configuration or 320-hp all-wheel-drive layout. The GT exclusively comes with a 576-hp, AWD setup. All of them have a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The rear-drive Wind and GT-Line can reach 60 miles per hour in 7.2 seconds and have a top speed of 115 mph. With all-wheel drive, the models hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and a maximum velocity of 117 mph. The GT hits 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 161 mph.

The 2023 EV6 starts at $50,025 after the $1,325 destination fee. The all-wheel-drive Wind is $53,925. The GT-Line is $54,255 or $58,925 with AWD. The GT goes for $62,925.

The EV6 won the Car of the Year award in Europe last year. The jurors gave it 279 points, while the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric came in second place with 265 points.