Acura kicks off the second season of its anime series Chiaki's Journey, and this time the 2024 Integra Type S is the star. Competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the primary theme of the new episodes. There's also a real-world tie-in because Loni Unser is running a race-prepped version of the new sport sedan at the famous event this year.

If you missed the first season, the show stars a woman named Chiaki who is a young racing protégé. The existing episodes have a total of nearly 275 million views to date. Season two includes a cameo from the famous RealTime Racing Integra Type R race car from the 1990s.

Gallery: Acura Integra Type S Chiaki's Journey Season 2

14 Photos

To coincide with the launch of the second season, Acura will build a replica of the garage from the show and put an Integra Type S in it. Visitors to the Grand Prix of Long Beach will be able to visit the display. Plus, the #93 Racers Edge Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22 and pace cars there will wear an anime-inspired body wrap.

The 2024 Integra Type S goes on sale in June, but no pricing details are available yet. The model packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 320 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque between 2,600 and 4,000 revs. The only gearbox available is a six-speed manual with rev-matching and a limited-slip differential. Adaptive dampers offer Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes. Brembo brakes are also part of the package. The Type S is available in the exclusive color Tiger Eye Pearl.

The cabin includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D stereo. A titanium shift knob will be an available option.

