It was October 2022 when Alfa Romeo rejuvenated the Giulia and Stelvio with a facelift and now the Italian brand is refreshing their Quadrifoglio versions as well. This dynamic duo is a bit more special since the cars are part of a special "100th Anniversario" edition to mark a century since the first car to carry the four-leaf clover made its racing debut. Each model is capped at 100 units and gets an assortment of visual tweaks inside and out.

The sports sedan rides on 19-inch wheels while the SUV gets 21-inch alloys, with both featuring gold brake calipers. The same glitzy finish has also been applied on the front fender badge where there's a "1923-2023" inscription to reflect the heritage. Being based on the facelifted versions, the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio now have sharper-looking matrix full-LED headlights.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario

The carbon fiber applied onto the front grille and side mirror caps continues inside for the door panels, central tunnel, and instrument panel. Alfa Romeo uses a combination of black leather and Alcantara throughout the cabin, which is spruced up with gold stitching on the dashboard. The fabled Italian marque has also embroidered "100" next to the golden Quadrifoglio logo on the passenger side of the dashboard.

You'll also notice the steering wheel clad in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts. Much like the lesser Giulia and Stelvio models, the range-topping Quadrifoglio gets a digital instrument cluster measuring 12.3 inches to keep up with the times.

At the heart of both models is the same twin-turbo, 2.9-liter V6 engine making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Go for the RWD sedan and it’ll take 3.8 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill, en route to a top speed of 191 mph. The AWD SUV completes the sprint in 3.6 seconds and maxes out at 176 mph.

Alfa Romeo says it will begin to accept orders for the 100th Anniversaro models this spring and have them available from the third quarter of the year.