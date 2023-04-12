Listen to this article

The Maserati GranTurismo has returned to the Italian automaker's lineup. The newest version has retained much of its form that enthusiasts and fans know of, and Maserati wants them to know that it is still the GT that they love.

In a new video, Maserati heeded the talent of David Beckham to deliver that message. Entitled "GranTurismo and David Beckham - From you to a new you," the football superstar was seen driving the new Maserati GranTurismo in two ways – one was driving as comfortably as possible, while the other was doing it spiritedly. You can watch the new ad in the video embedded atop this page.

The Nettuno V6 engine, which was first introduced with the MC20, is now utilized in the new GranTurismo. All GT models come with standard all-wheel drive but maintain a rear-wheel-drive preference. There are three trim levels for the GranTurismo, with one offering all-electric power.

In the Modena trim, the Nettuno engine produces 489 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, while in the Trofeo, it generates 550 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore model features an 800-volt architecture, lacks a front trunk, and uses three 300-kilowatt electric motors. The maximum power output is 750 hp and 995 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle also has a T-bone-shaped battery in the center, with a capacity of 92.5 kilowatt-hours.

The EV model can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 198 mph, while the Trofeo and Modena can accelerate to the same speed at 3.5 and 3.9 seconds, respectively.

Stellantis has recently disclosed the North American prices for the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo. The Modena trim has a starting price of $174,000, and the Trofeo model begins at $205,000 in the US. In Canada, the respective starting prices are $222,500 and $262,500. It is worth noting that the pricing for the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore has not been announced yet, but it is anticipated to be higher than the Trofeo variant.