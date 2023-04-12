Listen to this article

The AMG GLC 63 Coupe is far from being a coupe with a 6.3-liter engine, but despite its confusing name, it does give Mercedes a license to print money. For its upcoming second iteration, it'll stray even further from the "63" moniker since the brawny V8 4.0-liter of the outgoing model will make way for a four-pot 2.0-liter mill. Ahead of its official release, the high-performance SUV has been spied during final testing at the Nürburgring.

It’s wearing less disguise than ever before, and the remaining camouflaged areas aren't really hiding anything we haven't seen before. It'll look a bit more aggressive than the GLC Coupe in AMG Line trim, but without the aggressive design details found on a BMW X3 M. It'll certainly be less flashy than its Munich rival, much like the C63 is not as visually challenging as the M3.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe new spy photos

As it's the case with the regular GLC Coupe, the hot AMG 63 is expected to be a little bit wider and longer than its predecessor. Its intricate plug-in hybrid setup should be good for 671 horsepower and a monstrous 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque in an SUV that likely won't match the 3.3-second sprint to 60 mph of the C63 sedan. Why? Logic tells us the SUV will have a slightly higher curb weight. The two will share the M139 engine found in the "45" compact cars but mounted longitudinally.

For a true coupe with this ultra-potent electrified powertrain, you'll likely have to wait until next year when AMG will introduce a 63 version of the Mercedes CLE Coupe. It'll be a new model set to replace both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe. It has been spotted repeatedly undergoing testing while hiding its legitimate coupe body with sleek styling.

Seeing as how the three-pointed star keeps peeling off the camouflage, it tells us an official reveal of the AMG GLC 63 Coupe will take place in the coming months.