Listen to this article

Last night, BMW unveiled its most powerful production vehicle in its entire history. The XM Label Red will take a center stage at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023 in China but the automaker also has another new member of the XM ready to be launched. The XM 50e is positioned as the most affordable version of the super SUV and a new teaser video shows it from all angles.

The XM Label Red is undoubtedly the hottest new product from Munich and it is somewhat unsurprising that this short 37-second clip flew under the radar. It shows the XM 50e finished in a BMW Individual yellow color with black contrasting paint for the center section of the front fascia, the wheels and wheel arches, and the side skirts. As expressive as the exterior is, it isn’t the big news here, though.

Serving as an entry-level version of the XM, we expect the 50e model to feature a six-cylinder inline engine with hybrid support. Not much is known officially, aside from the range on purely electric energy, which BMW estimates is around 47-52 miles (76-84 kilometers) measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle. However, word on the street is the XM 50e will share its powertrain with the M760e.

If this speculation turns out to be true, it would mean there’s a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood, good for 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. In the hybrid 7 Series, it is paired with an electric motor with 197 hp, which sits between the combustion mill and the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The M760e has a combined output of 563 hp and 591 lb-ft of torque and we believe very similar numbers will be announced for the XM 50e.

Nothing in this video hints at when we will see the new base XM make its debut. However, chances are high it will be shown alongside the XM Label Red during the Shanghai show next week so stay tuned for all the details. Early rumors suggest the model won’t be sold in North America, though.