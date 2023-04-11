Listen to this article

Teasers for the MG Cyberster electric sports car arrived in 2022, but we haven't heard much about it since then. A filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology now gives us the best look yet at the upcoming roadster. The document also provides lots of technical details about the vehicle.

This information says that the Cyberster has a front electric motor with a rated power of 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 201 hp (150 kW) of peak output. At the back, the motor produces 215 hp (160 kW) normally and a maximum of 335 hp (250 kW). The vehicle's top speed is 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour). There are no battery details.

In terms of physical dimensions, the Cyberster is 178.5 inches (4,535 millimeters) long, 75.31 inches (1,913 mm) wide, and 52.32 inches (1,329 mm) tall. The wheelbase is 105.9 inches (2,690 mm). This makes the MG a bit bigger than a 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata that's 154.1 inches long, 68.3 inches wide, and 48.8 inches tall. Its wheelbase is 90.9 inches.

The Chinese document lists the Cyberster's curb weight as 4,376 pounds (1,985 kilograms). Meanwhile, a 2023 Miata is 2,341 pounds with a manual gearbox or 2,403 pounds with an automatic transmission.

The MG brand is famous for roadsters like the T-series, MGA, MGB, and even the 1990s-era F. Other than the two-seat configuration and the opening roof, the Cyberster doesn't have any obvious styling influences from the classic models. The styling includes sharp creases that flow over the arching hood and extend through the doors.

At the back, the taillights are arrow-shaped. There's a prominent diffuser along the lower portion.

The images also show some of the options that MG intends to offer. There are black and red soft tops. Buyers could pick from several wheel designs and different styling for the emblems.

Unfortunately, there are no images showing the interior.

It's also not clear when the Cyberster might make an official debut. The detailed info and photos from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology indicate that the development is at an advanced stage, though.

An earlier story suggests a premiere before 2024. In 2021, over 5,000 people in China paid the equivalent of $155 to reserve a Cyberster.