The refreshed Kia Seltos for the US market debuted in November last year, several months after its original launch in South Korea. The 2024 model year brought a new optional turbocharged engine, an upgraded interior, and additional trim levels and the automaker has now released full pricing details for the compact crossover. The very base 2024 Seltos costs $25,715 with destination fees included, while the range-topping SX AWD grade kicks off at $31,225.
Speaking of the Seltos lineup - one of the company's fastest-selling products - it should be mentioned that for the 2024 model year, the model comes with seven available trim levels. Even the entry-level LX AWD trim has all-wheel drive and there are a total of five AWD models plus two front-wheel-drive grades. Below is a full list of the available 2024 Seltos models and their starting prices.
|2024 Kia Seltos MSRP pricing (includes $1,325 destination fee):
|
|$25,715
|
|$27,115
|
|$26,315
|
|$27,815
|
|$29,315
|
|$30,015
|
|$31,315
In terms of equipment, all trim levels come with standard equipment, including a parking camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, and others. As mentioned above, new for the 2024 model year is the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, generating a peak output of 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts). It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and comes exclusively with all-wheel drive, which means you can’t have it with the EX FWD and S FWD trim levels.
The other option is Kia’s proven 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gas mill with 146 hp (109 kW) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque. The only gearbox available here is a CVT and there are front- and all-wheel drive configurations depending on the trim level. When sending power only to the front wheels, the 2.0-liter unit is the most efficient powertrain option for the 2024 Seltos with an EPA estimated fuel consumption of 28/34/31 miles per gallon (city/highway/combined).
Source: Kia