Listen to this article

The refreshed Kia Seltos for the US market debuted in November last year, several months after its original launch in South Korea. The 2024 model year brought a new optional turbocharged engine, an upgraded interior, and additional trim levels and the automaker has now released full pricing details for the compact crossover. The very base 2024 Seltos costs $25,715 with destination fees included, while the range-topping SX AWD grade kicks off at $31,225.

Speaking of the Seltos lineup - one of the company's fastest-selling products - it should be mentioned that for the 2024 model year, the model comes with seven available trim levels. Even the entry-level LX AWD trim has all-wheel drive and there are a total of five AWD models plus two front-wheel-drive grades. Below is a full list of the available 2024 Seltos models and their starting prices.

2024 Kia Seltos MSRP pricing (includes $1,325 destination fee): LX AWD $25,715 EX FWD $27,115 S FWD $26,315 S AWD $27,815 EX AWD $29,315 X-Line AWD $30,015 SX AWD $31,315

In terms of equipment, all trim levels come with standard equipment, including a parking camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, and others. As mentioned above, new for the 2024 model year is the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, generating a peak output of 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts). It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and comes exclusively with all-wheel drive, which means you can’t have it with the EX FWD and S FWD trim levels.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Seltos

22 Photos

The other option is Kia’s proven 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gas mill with 146 hp (109 kW) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque. The only gearbox available here is a CVT and there are front- and all-wheel drive configurations depending on the trim level. When sending power only to the front wheels, the 2.0-liter unit is the most efficient powertrain option for the 2024 Seltos with an EPA estimated fuel consumption of 28/34/31 miles per gallon (city/highway/combined).