The GMC Hummer EV has been in production for over a year. It’s not cheap, and few have been made, but the resurrected name has made quite the impact since its return. Its styling and EV features make it a head-turner, and a new wood model captures all that styling and personality in a much smaller form.

The Hummer carving started life like many of these projects, as blocks of wood that needed to be cut, trimmed, chiseled, sanded with a sander, and then smoothed into shape with sandpaper. The exterior was built first before the artist dove into the special touches that make it look like the rear thing.

While you won’t find a detailed engine carving under the frunk, other exquisite features exist. It has working doors and removable rooftop panels, which expose the recreated interior, including its two large digital screens on the dash, the steering wheel, and the pedals. The wooden truck even incorporates the Hummer’s MultiPro tailgate, which folds into steps like the real thing.

This model features some color, with black around the bottom mimicking the actual truck’s cladding. Paint is also used for the silver on the front for the Hummer work branding and headlight accents, while red denotes the taillights. The truck’s chassis even has a functioning suspension to add a bit more realism to the rolling build.

GMC began Hummer EV production in late 2021. It was a big statement when it debuted, packing a massive battery, neat party tricks, and a formidable presence. It’s doubtful you have seen many on the road. The automaker has sold fewer than 1,000, and it’s unlikely that GMC will increase production anytime soon, even though there are over 90,000 reservations for the model.

General Motors has another Ultium-based model entering production this year, the Chevrolet Silverado EV. The Detroit-based automaker will likely focus on producing the all-important Silverado that’ll directly compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning. GMC isn’t pumping out the Hummer, and it’s expensive, putting it out of reach for many truck buyers looking to go electric.