Listen to this article

The Audi Q7 has a second refresh for the existing generation on the way. The automaker is rapidly transitioning to EVs, so it makes more financial sense to update the current SUV, rather than developing an all-new one.

The earliest development vehicles had swirly camouflage covering portions of the body. More recently, the Audi engineers switched to a mix of black cladding and tape. The updated Q7 features a revised front fascia that appears to have larger inlets in the lower corners. It looks like the grille receives new styling, too. The headlights have a new, blocky shape.

Gallery: Audi Q7 Spy Photos

22 Photos

The previous spy shots showed the camo wrap along the side sills. Those revisions aren't immediately obvious on this one.

At the back, the team covers up the taillights. There's also a redesigned lower portion of the bumper.

We don't yet have spy shots of the updated Q7's interior. Judging by the improvements to other vehicles in this segment, elements like bigger, higher-resolution screens seem possible.

Powertrain changes are also a mystery. Given the emphasis on EVs, we don't expect major changes to the Q7's combustion engines. The tweaks could include things like efficiency improvements or tuning to increase the output. Depending on the market, gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid choices would be available.

We expect the updated Q7 to debut in the second half of 2023. If that timing is accurate, we'd predict seeing them in showrooms in early 2024.

The current Q7 dates back to a debut in early 2015, with an update in 2019. That means variants of it would be on the road for over 10 years by the time Audi retires this iteration of the SUV. After 2026, Audi only plans to introduce electric vehicles.

Audi is releasing official teasers of the "close-to-production" Q6 E-Tron SUV. It rides on the Premium Platform Electric architecture that's also underneath the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. A high-performance RS variant could have around 600 horsepower.