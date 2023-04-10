Listen to this article

There’s no denying supercars and world-class detailing go hand in hand. Many owners of exotic and rare performance machines like to keep them in factory condition and paint protection films are now becoming increasingly popular. And if you live in Dubai, this means there are literally tens (or even hundreds) of supercars that always need some paint correction or protection.

This is where NVN Motorworks is headquartered – at the heart of the supercar world – and it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that there’s a constant flow of magnificent supercars visiting the shop for different services. A new video from the Supercars of London channel on YouTube takes us on a tour of the company’s different facilities and one of them features a healthy number of rare and exotic machines. Some of them are undercover (and this is actually a very funny part of the video) but many others pose for the camera in their full glories.

In the second part of the video, the vlogger visits a nearby car dealership that also has a huge amount of supercars – some of them can be rented and others can be acquired. Every single machine is in pristine and factory-like condition – and if you ask us, this is what these masterpieces should look like, even if they are driven on a daily basis. The showroom features a Porsche Carrera GT, a Ferrari SP2 Monza, a Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and many, many other remarkable machines.

If you haven’t been to Dubai so far, it’s probably a good idea to start considering a quick trip to the United Arab Emirates. Even if you are not a huge fan of luxury shopping and flashy modern buildings, it’s the go-to place for supercar enthusiasts. If the time for such a trip isn’t now, make sure to check out the video at the top of this page.