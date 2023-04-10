Listen to this article

Porsche was among the first automakers to demonstrate hybrids can be exciting by releasing the 918 Spyder. It's been nearly a decade since the production version made its official debut, but that doesn't mean a successor will be happening anytime soon. Some will remember the Zuffenhausen brand did create this 919 Street in 2017 as a road-going 919 Hybrid. However, it was just a clay model that sadly never materialized into a production model.

Marcos Marques, Project Manager eFuels at Porsche, recently revealed the German marque had planned a flagship model with a flat-eight, twin-turbo 5.0-liter engine producing 750 horsepower. However, that one didn’t make the cut either. If you're wondering when the void left after the 918 Spyder's demise in 2015 will be filled, it's not going to happen anytime soon.

2017 Porsche 919 Street clay model 2017 Porsche 919 Street clay model

Speaking with Motor Trend, an executive board member of Porsche's R&D suggested a new hypercar won't be ready until closer to the end of the decade. Michael Steiner said that work is underway on next-gen batteries developed with the Cellforce Group subsidiary company and the technology will be showcased within the next two years. It'll be a preview of new cells that will go into the company's EVs, but more work will be necessary for a high-performance application.

"And when we are good enough in terms of volumetric energy density – really important for supercars – then there might be a chance to show what could be done on the road with, let me say, close to racing [performance]. So I have [a car like that] in mind, we have that in mind, but we need some additional improvement [on the tech side] from our point of view that makes sense."

It's unclear whether the 918 Spyder's replacement will be a pure EV or if it'll still have a combustion engine part of a hybrid powertrain. Either way, expect the hypercar to be heavily electrified.

In the meantime, Porsche is putting the finishing touches on the Macan EV due in 2024. The 718 Boxster/Cayman will morph into an electric sports car duo in 2025, while the next-generation Cayenne has already been announced as an electric model. It will be followed by a three-row, larger electric SUV likely around 2027.