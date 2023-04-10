Listen to this article

To a certain extent, the GMC Syclone was so much ahead of its time. It was released in the early 1990s and produced in only one model year (just 3 examples were officially sold during the second model year), which makes it a very rare sight these days. We love seeing mint Syclones but the one featured in this particular video is even more special. It has just 278 original miles on the odometer but when it arrived at AMMO NYC’s detailing center, it didn’t look particularly good.

Thankfully, no parts are missing or damaged. The biggest problem is the paint thickness which requires a very delicate polishing process. Of course, everything starts with a detailed wash of the exterior to remove any contamination and let the specialists see the condition of the paint before deciding on what techniques they should use. For many people, even just after the wash, the truck starts to look great but a closer inspection reveals how many defects the finish has.

We’ve shared many videos from the AMMO NYC team and we know the team there is super professional. The work done on this black Syclone proves that once again and the result at the end is absolutely fabulous. Seeing a mind Syclone puts a big smile on our faces and gives us a good start to the week.

As mentioned above, the Syclone was originally launched in 1991. The performance truck has a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 under the hood making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. These figures aren’t impressive by today’s standards but the 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in the low four seconds surely sounds pretty decent even today. The Syclone was succeeded by the GMC Typhoon, which was basically an SUV version of the same vehicle, featuring the same engine and technology.