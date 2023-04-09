Listen to this article

The 2024 Audi Q8 has been spotted again, testing in snowy conditions, wearing winter tires and clad in camouflage. The SUV is expected to receive a facelift for the upcoming model year, and the latest spy video, courtesy of CarSpyMedia, provides another glimpse of the design updates that are currently being worked on. Of note, the flagship Audi SUV was caught on the move during cold testing in Scandinavia.

The camouflage pattern on the spotted prototype is largely similar to the ones we've seen earlier this year. Much of the previously seen elements haven't changed, such as the shape of the lights, the new U-shaped pattern grille, and revised air intakes. These are expected changes, given that the 2024 Q8 will be the facelifted version of what was introduced in 2018.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q8 Snow Spy Shots

14 Photos

At the rear, the graphics pattern of the taillights appears consistent with the previous photos. The light bar on the tailgate remains masked in this recent sighting, but the most notable difference in the rear fascia is the reshaped diffuser.

The interior wasn't seen in the video above, but we do know that the cabin will receive some updates. These will likely include an improved infotainment system, as well as new trim and upholstery. It would be great if the refreshed Q8 borrows some interior touches from the 2024 SQ8 E-Tron, which we tested before, such as the matte, brushed, and understated finishes, giving the SUV a more minimalist feel compared to its competitors.

We don't anticipate significant changes under the hood. The SQ8 and RS Q8 range-toppers will probably retain their powertrains without significant modifications. The regular versions, on the other hand, will focus on electrification with an emphasis on plug-in hybrid variants. However, there will be no fully electric version as they will come in the form of the Q8 E-Tron.

The new Q8 is expected to be unveiled later this year as a 2024 model, with the updated SQ8 or even the RS Q8 following soon after.