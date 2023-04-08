Listen to this article

The first prototype sighting of the next-generation Infiniti QX80 happened just a few days ago but our friends at Kolesa are already trying to predict the design underneath the heavy camouflage. Of note, the QX80 luxury SUV has not undergone a generational update since 2010.

Infiniti said that the next QX80 will signal the brand's new design language and company reboot. However, the upcoming model appears to retain the QX80's boxy design. The prototype's camouflage has cutaways for headlights, offering some insight into the new face. There are thin lights mounted up high and a second set of vertically-oriented lights mid-mounted on the fascia – a design execution that's in line with the current front lighting trend, and you can see so in the renderings below.

Meanwhile, a larger trapezoid grille sits in the middle, mounted above a prominent pair of rectangular vents at the lower end of the fascia. Internal combustion power is still very much in play with the next-generation model, seen in the wide-open grille in the prototype. We're expecting turbocharged V6 power in place of the current 5.6-liter V8.

Infiniti seems to have taken inspiration for the new design from its QX80 Monograph concept, with a clear resemblance visible on the front. This reflects in the rendering, while flush door handles are also present.

At the rear, there are thin taillights, which are considerably smaller than both the current model and the QX80 Monograph Concept. There's also a thin D-pillar that still incorporates the QX80's angled rear glass, while fender vents are present. The latter appears to be functional since the camouflage in the prototype is cut to allow airflow through them. The exhaust pipes are tucked underneath the rear fascia.

Although details remain scarce, Nissan, Infiniti's parent company, tends to move quickly on debuts as soon as prototypes set foot on public roads. Infiniti could reveal the new QX80 later this year as a 2024 model, but a debut in 2025 could also happen.