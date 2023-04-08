Listen to this article

GMC also has a second electric truck in its stable in the form of the Sierra EV. The production version looks sharp but an early ideation sketch shows us that the initial idea is even sharper and more muscular.

The sketch above was made by GM Designer Jason Chen and posted on the official General Motors Design Instagram. With a smaller greenhouse and a more defined front end, the rendering depicts a truck only made to exist in the digital world. In real life, the fictional proportion would have made the truck hard to drive, though we have to admit it looks handsomely edgy this way.

That said, the production GMC Sierra EV has retained much of the defining elements from the ideation sketch. The lighting elements up front, the "grille," the fenders, and the chiseled side panels were all present but with realistic proportions.

The Sierra EV joins the Hummer EV as the second all-electric pickup truck in GMC's portfolio, set to arrive at dealerships in early 2024. It has a unibody design with the Ultium battery pack integrated into the structure and can provide up to 400 miles of range on a full charge. It can fast charge up to 350 kW with 800V DC capability, adding 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The Sierra EV also has the ability to power a house's essential necessities for 21 days if the necessary equipment is available.

The flagship of the Sierra EV lineup, the Denali Edition 1, is priced at $108,695 and was sold out in less than 24 hours. It boasts an estimated maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, can reach 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds, and features four-wheel steering with Crabwalk mode. The truck also has an air ride suspension that can raise or lower the vehicle by two inches and can tow up to 9,500 pounds while carrying 1,300 pounds in the bed.

Inside, the Sierra EV Denali is decked out with premium materials including wood and aluminum trim and a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented screen. It also has Super Cruise, a panoramic roof, 14 cameras, Bose sound, and a hands-free starting system.

GMC plans to offer the Sierra EV in the $50,000 range, although details about the available trim and launch date are yet to be revealed.