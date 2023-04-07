Listen to this article

As you prepare for an Easter weekend with family, Ford has plans a few days after. Something is brewing for April 13, and all indications point to the Blue Oval raising the curtain on a supremely powerful electric Mustang. How does the name Super Cobra Jet 1800 sound?

According to a short teaser video recently shared by Ford Performance on Twitter, it sounds like an electric motor dishing out a lot power. We aren't offered any information save for the promise of "pushed limits" coming on April 13, but if you're not entirely convinced this sucker's electrical, a lightning bolt emoji with the Twitter post pretty much guarantees it.

We certainly have more questions than answers at this point, but pausing the video at the right moment (as we did with our image at the top of the article) offers some clues to what's coming. For starters, we catch the name very clearly on the bumper. Super Cobra Jet in white with red trim is easy to see against the matte black finish, but the number in blue below requires a closer eye. The consensus is 1800, and if you need even more confirmation that this is an EV, blue is now the universal color for electric power in the automotive world.

We can also see this is a two-door Mustang as opposed to a version of the Mach-E. Going further, details on the rear fascia – specifically the red horizontal reflectors and taillight design – reveal this isn't a new seventh-generation body style but a sixth-gen model. The large parachute rig on the back confirms this car is designed exclusively for the drag strip. And as for power, how can we not assume 1800 means 1,800 horsepower?

Gallery: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

5 Photos

Actually, it might be more than that. Surely you recall the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, Ford's first electric Mustang drag racer that debuted back in April 2020. It actually made 1,502 horsepower at the wheels, and it clocked a quarter-mile time of 8.27 seconds at almost 170 mph. This new one wears the title Super Cobra Jet – no doubt an homage to the original Super Cobra Jet cars from the late 1960s. But it's also indicative that this one will be more powerful than the electric prototype from 2020.

How much power will it have? Will this be another one-off prototype or something more? Enjoy this special weekend then check back with us on April 13, as we'll have all the details regarding this new super 'Stang.