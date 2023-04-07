Listen to this article

Porsche is setting aside the equivalent of nearly $273 million (€250 million) to invest in new start-ups and put more money into existing venture capital assets. It's also creating Porsche Investments Management S.A. as an independent subsidiary based in Luxembourg for running this business.

The new division will manage Porsche's roughly 60 investments in start-up companies. It already has financial offices in Palo Alto, Berlin, Tel Aviv, and Shanghai. "Our activities are paying off not only in strategic terms, but also from a financial perspective," Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board and member of the executive board for finance and IT, said in this announcement.

Porsche sees these investments as a win-win situation. The companies get access to the automaker's business knowledge. Porsche gains access to the new innovations that these firms create.

The automaker's investments include holding 45 percent of Bugatti Rimac. Porsche chairman Oliver Blume and Meschke are on the company's supervisory board.

Porsche is also making moves into the electric bike business. It acquired the company Fazua and renamed it Porsche eBike Performance. In February 2023, the automaker also purchased the Croatian e-bike business Greyp.

Porsche is funding a pilot program to create synthetic fuel in Chile. The substance comes from water, carbon dioxide, and wind-generated electricity. The initial plan is to make 34,342 gallons of it a year. The goal is to ramp up production make 145 million gallons a year.

By 2030, Porsche project 80 percent of its annual automotive sales to be electric vehicles. This includes the Macan EV in 2024 and 718 EV in 2025. A Cayenne BEV is also coming, and there's a larger SUV going under the codename K1 with three rows of seats for seven passengers.

Porsche also confirms plans eventually to make a new supercar as a followup to the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. Although, don't expect to see it anytime soon.