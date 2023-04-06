Listen to this article

Porsche is preparing to update its 911 lineup with new designs. Numerous spy shots have caught various body styles and trims out testing over the last few months, and the latest pics show off the mid-range GTS variant completing some cold-weather testing.

At first glance, the new GTS looks a lot like the old one, but that’s because of Porsche’s clever use of camouflage, even though the coupe looks fully exposed. The 911 has new headlights and taillights that the company covered in camo. At the back, black tape continues to hide large parts of the rear bumper, which features large exhaust pipes positioned closer together than the current model.

Inside, Porsche will give the updated 911 a new digital instrument cluster. However, previous spy shots showed the cabin with a familiar-looking infotainment screen, instrument panel, and center console.

The GTS currently uses Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine. It produces 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. The automaker pairs the engine with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or the seven-speed manual. It sits above the Carrera S in the 911 lineup and the current one has center-lock wheels, one indicator of this test vehicle’s potential trim.

Porsche plans to introduce a hybrid-powered model, which won’t use a plug-in system. Instead, it’ll be a self-charging setup focusing on adding performance rather than being more efficient. Porsche chairman Oliver Blume said earlier this year that it would be “very sporty.”

The rest of the 911 lineup could receive some powertrain tweaks. We don’t expect the automaker to make any significant changes; however, the updated 911 lineup will include a new GT2 RS that will reportedly make over 700 hp from a hybrid powertrain. It’s not due until around 2026, and it’s unclear if this model is the “sporty” hybrid we should expect from the German company.

Porsche should reveal the first of the revamped 911 variants before the end of the year. The automaker rarely shows all the body styles and powertrain options alongside each other, so the hotter Turbo, GT3, and GTS versions might break cover later than the more standard models.