Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

BMW is preparing to make an electric 5 Series. This is the i5 wagon. It has everything you'd get from the sedan but with the extra cargo space from an estate.

Gallery: 2024 BMW i5 Touring spy photos

22 Photos

The Infiniti QX80 is due for an update, but the company doesn't want us to see it yet. This one is under very heavy camouflage.

Gallery: Next-Generation Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

12 Photos

Here's our first look at the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. It takes the wagon, lifts the suspension, and adds some extra body cladding.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Photos

11 Photos

In addition to the All-Terrain, a new E-Class wagon is on the way. This one is the AMG E53 version. That means that buyers get more performance but still have the utility of an estate.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG E53 Spy Photos

19 Photos

We know a new Mini is coming, but this is our first look at the upcoming EV without any concealment. The nose seems to have a long front overhang, especially for an EV.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mini Cooper SE EV Undisguised Spy Photos

9 Photos

The whole 911 range has a refresh on the horizon. This is the GTS variant. The engineers try to conceal the new headlights but don't hide much.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GTS Spy Photos

24 Photos

The Porsche Macan is about to become an EV. These spy shots let us see the interior without any camouflage. It features a digital instrument cluster and a rectangular infotainment display. It looks like there's space for a screen on the passenger side, too.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV interior spy photos

18 Photos

Renault has a refresh for the Clio coming. These photos show that there are updates coming to the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2024 Renault Clio facelift spy photos