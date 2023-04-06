Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz continues to test the upcoming CLE-Class. The company is apparently rejiggering its lineup by introducing a new coupe and convertible to replace the C- and E-Class equivalents. The new model is anything but a secret as our spy photographers have captured both body styles out testing in various trims. A new video shows that Mercedes is still in the development phase with the model’s convertible version.

The new video shows the convertible continuing to wear a full-body camouflage wrap. It hides the model’s design details but shares some similar styling cues with the new SL, especially at the front with the swept-back headlights and grille. However, the CLE doesn’t look as aggressive and appears to have a more unique rear-end layout.

We know this isn’t an AMG model by looking at the grille. This CLE has a bar across it, while the AMGs feature the brand’s Panamericana grille. This test vehicle also lacks AMG’s quad exhaust pipes.

The new CLE-Class should debut with a variety of powertrain choices under the hood, and it’ll receive the AMG treatment. Our spy photographers have already captured hotter variants of the coupe. The AMG 63 variant should share its setup with the new C63, giving the two-door and convertible a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque.

Even the lesser powertrain will likely feature some form of electrification. Previous spy shots have revealed plug-in hybrid variants. The new CLE probably uses the MRA-2 platform that underpins the C-Class, which means the two should share powertrains.

It’s a mystery when Mercedes will reveal the new model, which will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible variants. It should happen before the end of the year, but it’s unclear if we’ll see the two variants break cover at the same time. The company also likes to stagger the rollout of the hotter AMG trims, which might not happen until 2024. However, the first CLE models should go on sale sometime next year.