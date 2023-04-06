Listen to this article

For the luxury connoisseur with a Bugatti (or several) in the garage, now there's something small and eye-catching to sit on shelves, tables, or cabinets to help remind you of the finer things in life. A collaboration between the automaker and renowned UK jewelry company Asprey brings a collection of eggs, but not the kind you eat or color for Easter Egg hunts. Although, you could probably hide these in the yard if you really wanted to.

Obviously, we're dealing with something out of the ordinary and quite special, so here are the details. The eggshell is made from carbon fiber in a "long and complex process completely free from disproportion or imperfection." Look closely at the shell and you'll see small elephants, a reference to the hood ornament used on the Bugatti Type 41 Royale. The egg is housed in a sterling silver diamond lattice and set on a curved base that allows a diamond door to open while mounted. Wait ... diamond door?

Gallery: Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection

6 Photos

Yes, there's something inside the egg as well. Sadly, Bugatti doesn't offer photos of the contents, but we're told that opening the shell reveals a depiction of the Chateau Saint Jean. Bugatti connoisseurs know this as the famous estate in Molsheim purchased by Ettore Bugatti in 1928 and is still a part of Bugatti today. A small sterling silver Type 41 replica is also inside the egg, because why not?

Accompanying the physical Aspery Bugatti eggs will be digital eggs constructed as NFT artwork. Over the course of a week, the NFT will progress through various stages of an oval egg form, eventually reverting to the style and design of the physical object. We've seen numerous automakers offering up NFTs over the last couple of years, but Bugatti says this is the first such collection by two luxury brands, combining physical art with digital content on the blockchain.

"Ettore Bugatti believed in aesthetic engineering, creating art out of each component of his vehicles," said Bugatti International Managing Director Wiebke Ståhl. "He saw the world through the eyes of an artist, taking inspiration from the work of his creative family. We maintain these values to this day at Bugatti, working closely with our partners like Asprey to create objet d’art in the vision of our founder."

111 eggs (each with an NFT) will ultimately be made. The majority will be black, but the final 12 will be offered in several colors with other customization options available. As such, those will be the most expensive with prices starting at $200,000. If that's too much for your budget, you can get into the "mainstream" run starting at $20,000.