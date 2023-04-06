Listen to this article

Land Rover launched the fifth-generation Range Rover for the 2022 model year. The luxury SUV received new styling and some new engines, and it’s now going under the knife. Mansory has gotten its hands on the model, developing a body kit and performance upgrades for the new Land Rover.

Mansory’s robust body kit includes a new carbon-fiber hood with vents for the HSE, Autobiography, and Vogue variants. All of the tuner’s new trim pieces are made from the material, and customers can get a new front apron, side skirts, roof and deck lid spoilers, grille cover, mirror caps, fender vents, wheel arches, and a rear diffuser that’s available with or without an integrated brake light.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover By Mansory

11 Photos

The extra carbon bits aren’t the only exterior upgrades Mansory offers on the new Land Rover. Customers can upgrade the SUV’s wheels to the tuner’s 24-inch FD.15 light alloy rims that it wraps in 295/30R24 rubber.

Inside, Mansory offers a range of customization options depending on a customer’s wants. The company can completely re-warp the interior in new leather that’s available in a variety of colors. You can get discreet Mansory logos throughout the cabin, carbon inlay trim, and aluminum pedals. Drivers can pilot the upgraded Range Rover with Mansory’s leather and carbon steering wheel.

Mansory ups the Range Rover’s output from an already potent 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque to 611 hp and 850 Newton-meters (626.93 lb-ft). The aftermarket specialist achieves getting the extra power by installing its PowerBox upgrade and a high-performance exhaust system, which wrings more power from the model’s BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. Mansory claims the modded Land Rover will sprint to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in an impressive 4.3 seconds.

Mansory has no shortage of body kits and other upgrades for an assortment of makes and models that sit on the extreme end of the mild-to-wild scale. The Land Rover kit isn’t as bold as others from the tuner, but the wide range of trim pieces could quickly busy the Rover’s otherwise smooth styling. The power upgrade is a nice offering to have available, too.