Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the redesigned E-Class on Tuesday, April 25. A lone teaser image gives us our first look at the next-generation sedan, previewing a familiar-looking design, but we can only see a portion of the vehicle.

Numerous spy photos have captured the refreshed model testing in multiple body styles and trims. The E-Class will receive an evolutionary design update that, while looking similar to the current car, is new. The photo slider below compares the teaser (left) with the existing vehicle (right), and there are distinct differences. The character line down the side sits above the door handles instead of cutting through them. The line is also sharper toward the front and rear of the sedan on the new model.

Significant changes are coming to the cabin, with the driver getting a dedicated digital instrument cluster. The model will also have an embedded infotainment screen in the dash, similar to the all-electric EQE. The E-Class bridges Mercedes’ lineup between the C- and S-Classes, and that crossover will be evident in the interior with the 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class as the standard offering and the 12.9-inch OLED one from the S-Class an available option, according to rumors.

Powertrain details for the revamped E-Class lineup remain a mystery. However, they will be electrified in some form, as Mercedes says that “constant electrification” in the new E-Class “sets new standards in efficiency” while enabling “locally emission-free driving.” The AMGs will be unable to avoid this, with some models likely featuring plug-in hybrid setups.

Mercedes will reveal the new E-Class on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. ET). We don’t know how much of the new model we will see as Mercedes is developing the next-generation E-Class Estate wagon and high-riding All-Terrain body style, which could debut after April 25. The automaker also has the hopped-up AMG variants to reveal, but that might not happen until late 2023 or early 2024.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class new spy photos